Barrick sees positive adjustment from U.S. tax reform

TORONTO (Reuters) - Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), the world’s largest producer of gold, said on Thursday that it expects the U.S. tax reform to result in a net positive adjustment of approximately $200 million.

Barrick also said it intends to exercise its shareholder rights in any vote after a resolution is reached between its Acacia Mining (ACAA.L) unit and Tanzania. Chief Operating Officer Richard Williams had been asked if voting would be restricted to Acacia’s minority shareholders.