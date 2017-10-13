BASF CEO says to look at more seed M&A after Bayer deal

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BASF (BASFn.DE) will take a look at further assets coming onto the market after agreeing to buy seeds and herbicide businesses from Bayer (BAYGn.DE) for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion), its chief executive said.

FILE PHOTO: A cyclist rides his bike past the entrance of the BASF plant in Schweizerhalle, Switzerland, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

“It needs to be seen whether we can further enlarge this business via acquisitions because it takes two to tango,” Kurt Bock told analysts and journalists on a conference call on Friday.

“We will certainly look at opportunities,” he said.