Bayer says asbestos-related tumor treatment misses key goal

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the Bayer Healthcare subgroup production plant in Wuppertal, Germany February 24, 2014.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's Bayer said on Friday a cancer treatment for patients with a type of tumor often caused by asbestos had failed to meet its main goal in a clinical trial.

The compound, known as anetumab ravtansine, "did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival" for patients with mesothelioma, Bayer said, adding it was disappointed by the results.

"Malignant pleural mesothelioma is a very difficult-to-treat tumor, and we had hoped for a better outcome for patients," said Robert LaCaze, executive vice president and head of the oncology strategic business unit at Bayer.

He said Bayer would continue to study the usefulness and safety of the compound for other tumor types.