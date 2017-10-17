Corus Entertainment to sell channels to Bell Media for C$200 million

(Reuters) - Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc (CJRb.TO) said on Tuesday it would sell French-language specialty channels Historia and Séries+ to BCE Inc’s (BCE.TO) unit Bell Media for about C$200 million ($159.71 million).

Corus, which acquired Shaw Media from its sister company Shaw Communications Inc last year, operates a network of Canadian radio stations and children’s TV channels including YTV, Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network.