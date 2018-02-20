BHP CEO says to meet activist investor Elliott this week

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said he will be meeting with activist investor Elliott Advisors this week, among others, and will be discussing their call for BHP to scrap its dual listing in the UK.

Mackenzie said he wants to hear all investors’ views on the dual listed structure and is open to any ideas, even after the company reiterated on Tuesday that the costs of collapsing the dual listed structure currently outweighed the benefits.

“I acknowledge there are some ways you can do the numbers where the upside prize looks quite large,” Mackenzie told reporters.