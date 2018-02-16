FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 11:38 PM / Updated a day ago

Winn-Dixie owner Bi-Lo preparing for bankruptcy filing: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Supermarket company Bi-Lo LLC, which owns the Winn-Dixie chain, is planning to close at least 100 stores in a potential bankruptcy, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

One of the people said the filing could come as soon as next month.

    Margins of supermarkets have taken a hit from growing competition from big box stores, including Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and online options such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

    The news about a likely bankruptcy filing by Bi-Lo was first reported by Bloomberg, which said the company is laboring under more than $1 billion in debt following its 2005 buyout by Lone Star Funds. (bloom.bg/2o2nY0v).

    Bi-Lo was not immediately available for comment.

    Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

