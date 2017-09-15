FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beijing crypto-currency exchanges told to announce trading stop by Friday: Securities Times
September 15, 2017 / 10:21 AM / in a month

Beijing crypto-currency exchanges told to announce trading stop by Friday: Securities Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Bitcoin is seen on an advertisement of an electronic shop in Tokyo, Japan September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have ordered Beijing-based crypto-currency exchanges to cease trading and to tell users by Friday about when trading will end, the Securities Times newspaper reported citing industry sources and a government notice.

The newspaper said the Beijing city regulator held talks with crypto-currency exchanges in the city on Friday.

It also cited another notice issued by a Beijing city group in charge of overseeing internet finance risks as saying exchanges must announce an immediate stop to new user registrations by Friday.

A source familiar with the notice told Reuters that the government order was authentic.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Additional Reporting by Bi Xiaowen

