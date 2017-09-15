Beijing crypto-currency exchanges told to announce trading stop by Friday: Securities Times

A logo of Bitcoin is seen on an advertisement of an electronic shop in Tokyo, Japan September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have ordered Beijing-based crypto-currency exchanges to cease trading and to tell users by Friday about when trading will end, the Securities Times newspaper reported citing industry sources and a government notice.

The newspaper said the Beijing city regulator held talks with crypto-currency exchanges in the city on Friday.

It also cited another notice issued by a Beijing city group in charge of overseeing internet finance risks as saying exchanges must announce an immediate stop to new user registrations by Friday.

A source familiar with the notice told Reuters that the government order was authentic.