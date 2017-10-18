FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blue Apron cuts 6 percent of its workforce
October 18, 2017 / 9:32 PM / in 3 days

Blue Apron cuts 6 percent of its workforce

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN.N) said it had cut about 6 percent of its total workforce, nearly four months after going public, as the meal-kit delivery company comes under increasing pressure from deep-pocketed rivals such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

The logo of Blue Apron is shown on a large sign in front of the New York Stock Exchange before the company's IPO in New York, U.S., June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Blue Apron, which went public in June has seen its valuation drop by more than 50 percent, due to rising costs, falling customer numbers and the threat of competition.

In July, Amazon registered a trademark for a similar meal-kit service as competition in the sector heats up.

Supermarket chain operator Albertsons Co Inc’s (ABS.N) acquisition of Plated in September and an increasing number of meal-kit companies such as Sun Basket planning to go public have also put pressure.

Blue Apron expects to incur about $3.5 million in employee-related expenses due to the job cuts, according to a regulatory filing.

The company, which had 5,137 employees as of April 30, 2017, said the workforce reductions would be across both its corporate offices and fulfillment centers.

Reporting by Uday Sampath and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

