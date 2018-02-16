FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
February 16, 2018 / 2:42 PM / a day ago

Boeing's 737 MAX-9 aircraft receives FAA approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The world’s largest plane maker Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Friday the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had officially certified its 737 MAX-9 aircraft for commercial service.

    The stamp of approval affirms the airplane’s handling, systems and overall performance all comply with required aviation regulations, Boeing said.

    Keith Leverkuhn, 737 general manager, said on Wednesday he expected the certification “within a matter of days-weeks.”

    Boeing said it was in the final stages of preparing the aircraft, which is designed for 220 passengers, for its first delivery to Lion Air Group.

    Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.