FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Boeing asks for delay in duty ruling on Bombardier jet petition
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 28, 2017 / 9:29 PM / a month ago

Boeing asks for delay in duty ruling on Bombardier jet petition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A plane flies over a Bombardier plant in Montreal, January 21, 2014.Christinne Muschi

(Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) may have to wait to find out if its CSeries commercial jets will be hit by punishing U.S. duties after Boeing (BA.N) requested the U.S. Department of Commerce to postpone its preliminary ruling on its petition until Sept. 25.

In April, Boeing had asked the Commerce Department to investigate alleged subsidies and unfair pricing for Bombardier's CSeries airplane, accusing Bombardier of having sold 75 of the planes to Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) last year at a price well below cost.

The allegations were denied by Bombardier.

The Commerce Department decided to launch an investigation into Boeing's claims in May, a decision which was opposed by the Canadian government.

The U.S. Department of Commerce and Bombardier were not immediately available for comment, while Boeing declined to comment.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.