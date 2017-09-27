Delta: confident U.S. trade complaint against Bombardier will be rejected

A Delta Airlines aeroplane is seen inside of a hangar during a launch event of the new alliance between AeroMexico and Delta Airlines and their announcement as sponsors of the Mexican soccer team, in Mexico City, Mexico, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Tuesday it is confident that a trade complaint brought by Boeing Co against the sale of Bombardier Inc CSeries jets in the United States will be rejected at a later stage.

Delta, which ordered 75 CSeries jets in April 2016, made the statement after the U.S Commerce Department announced a preliminary 219.63 percent countervailing duty on the 110-130 seat planes. The duty is subject to a final ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission in 2018.