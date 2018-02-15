FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
February 15, 2018 / 1:54 PM / a day ago

Bombardier CEO calls U.S. trade agency reasoning 'good news'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) Chief Executive Alain Bellemare on Thursday described a U.S. trade agency’s explanation for why it rejected hefty duties on the company’s CSeries jet sales to American carriers as very “good news.”

    On Wednesday, the International Trade Commission said Boeing Co (BA.N) lost no sales or revenue when U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) ordered the aircraft in 2016 from the Canadian planemaker.

    The International Trade Commission published its reasoning three weeks after announcing its decision to not impose duties on the CSeries.

    Reporting By Allison Lampert

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.