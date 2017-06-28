FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 28, 2017 / 2:18 PM / a month ago

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013.Jim Young/File Photo - RTX38LCP

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.

The range of duties that will shift to Smith includes overseeing the launch of Boeing Global Services on July 1, accelerating innovation, productivity and market-based affordability projects and identifying, developing and deploying general managers and program managers.

Boeing Global Services is a new business unit to be formed from the customer services groups within the company's existing commercial airplanes and defense units.

The move comes as Boeing Vice Chairman Ray Conner and Senior Vice President of program management, integration and development programs Scott Fancher are expected to retire this year.

Conner joined Boeing as a mechanic 40 years ago on the 727 assembly line, working his way up to become the company's sales chief and then boss of the commercial planemaking division.

Conner was replaced as head of Boeing Commercial Airplanes last November by former General Electric executive Kevin McAllister.

Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said the planned retirements of Conner and Fancher had created a window to consolidate a range of "performance-based enterprise efforts" under Smith.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.