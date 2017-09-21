FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish Airlines to place orders for 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners
September 21, 2017 / 11:29 PM / in a month

Turkish Airlines to place orders for 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, in this April 24, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Thursday that Turkish Airlines intends to buy 40 787-9 Dreamliners, indicating demand for long-haul aircraft amid declining orders for many wide-body models.

The agreement, valued at $10.8 billion at Boeing list prices, comes at a time when Turkish Airlines is looking to strengthen fleet capacity to meet demand for the wide-body airliners.

Earlier this month Boeing said it would raise production of 787 Dreamliner jets to 14 a month in 2019, reviving plans previously on hold due to a wobble in demand for wide-body jets.

Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

