Boeing secures $27-billion order for 175 aircraft from flydubai
December 21, 2017 / 7:00 PM / 4 days ago

Boeing secures $27-billion order for 175 aircraft from flydubai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) confirmed on Thursday an order from Middle East’s discount airline, flydubai, for 175 narrow-body jets in a deal valued at $27 billion at current list prices.

FILE PHOTO: Boeing's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The largest single-aisle jet order in Middle East’s history also comes with an option to buy an additional 50 jets, the planemaker said.

    “This is our largest order in our eight-year history and our third order with Boeing,” flydubai Chief Executive Ghaith Al Ghaith said.

    Reuters reported in November the airline was close to placing orders with Boeing.

    Flydubai, an all-Boeing operator owned by the government of Dubai, first ordered 75 single-aisle 737 MAXs in 2013. Boeing has racked up 640 net orders for the narrow-body aircraft in 2017.

    Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
