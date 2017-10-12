FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bombardier says AirBaltic resumes CSeries CS300 flights
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 12, 2017 / 7:57 PM / in 7 days

Bombardier says AirBaltic resumes CSeries CS300 flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

First Bombardier CS300 commercial aircraft for the Latvia national carrier airBaltic is presented in Riga, Latvia December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

TORONTO (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) said on Thursday AirBaltic had resumed flights of CSeries CS300 jets after a temporary halt to inspect engine accessory.

Aerospace industry publication FlightGlobal reported earlier that Latvian carrier AirBaltic had temporarily grounded its fleet of Bombardier CSeries jets.

“There was a question around the inspection of an engine accessory ...,” a Bombardier spokeswoman said in an email statement to Reuters, adding that AirBaltic had confirmed to the Canadian company that commercial flights had resumed.

AirBaltic was the first airline to operate the larger variant of Bombardier’s CSeries jet.

Reporting by Allison Lampert; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.