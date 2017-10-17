FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delta says Bombardier CSeries delivery schedule unclear
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 17, 2017 / 1:52 PM / 4 days ago

Delta says Bombardier CSeries delivery schedule unclear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Tuesday it was unclear when the Bombardier CSeries jets would be delivered, as a proposed U.S. government tariff on the planes complicates the future of the Canadian-made aircraft.

Speaking to reporters in Atlanta, Chief Operating Officer Gil West said the delivery schedule of the plane was still “something of a question mark.”

On Monday, Airbus SE agreed to take a majority stake in CSeries jetliner program, a deal that could allow the Canadian planemaker to sidestep U.S. tariffs threatened in a trade dispute with Boeing.

Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.