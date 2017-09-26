Bombardier shares leap 14 percent ahead of U.S. trade court ruling

TORONTO (Reuters) - Shares of Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) rose as much as 13.6 percent on Tuesday ahead of a U.S. trade court’s preliminary ruling on Boeing Co’s (BA.N) CSeries aircraft dumping complaint.

The Bombardier factory is seen in Belfast, Northern Ireland September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The jump in Bombardier’s shares also comes after Reuters reported on Tuesday that the planemaker aims to close deals with Chinese airlines in coming months and is in talks with the country’s three biggest airlines.

Bombardier’s shares, which have clawed back steep falls over the past two sessions, were last up 11.7 percent at C$2.39. It is the biggest one-day gain for the stock since February 2016.