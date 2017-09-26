FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bombardier shares leap 14 percent ahead of U.S. trade court ruling
Sections
Featured
UK annual retail sales growth slows to weakest since 2013
economy
UK annual retail sales growth slows to weakest since 2013
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 26, 2017 / 7:11 PM / 23 days ago

Bombardier shares leap 14 percent ahead of U.S. trade court ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Bombardier factory is seen in Belfast, Northern Ireland September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

TORONTO (Reuters) - Shares of Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) rose as much as 13.6 percent on Tuesday ahead of a U.S. trade court’s preliminary ruling on Boeing Co’s (BA.N) CSeries aircraft dumping complaint.

The jump in Bombardier’s shares also comes after Reuters reported on Tuesday that the planemaker aims to close deals with Chinese airlines in coming months and is in talks with the country’s three biggest airlines.

Bombardier’s shares, which have clawed back steep falls over the past two sessions, were last up 11.7 percent at C$2.39. It is the biggest one-day gain for the stock since February 2016.

Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.