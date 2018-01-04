FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bosch buys 5 percent stake in mapping firm HERE
Sections
Featured
Britain needs "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups, say MPs
Environment
Britain needs "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups, say MPs
Apple and researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
Technology
Apple and researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
Smith and Khawaja frustrate England in Sydney
Sport
Smith and Khawaja frustrate England in Sydney
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 4, 2018 / 9:07 AM / a day ago

Bosch buys 5 percent stake in mapping firm HERE

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Robert Bosch GmbH, the German auto supplier and engineering group, said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a 5 percent stake in HERE, the digital mapping firm jointly controlled by carmakers BMW (BMWG.DE), Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Audi.

Privately held Bosch did not disclose financial terms for the deal, expected to close by the end of March, subject to regulatory approvals.

The German carmaker consortium acquired HERE from Finnish telecoms group Nokia (NOKIA.HE) for 2.8 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in 2015, in part to avoid becoming dependent on third-party mapping providers such as Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google, a competitor in the race to develop self-driving cars. Chip maker Intel (INTC.O) also holds a 15 percent stake.

    Bosch’s disclosure referred to plans by HERE to increase its diversification into non-automotive applications - a move that could help offset risks and uncertainties surrounding the eventual arrival of fully autonomous cars for the mass market.

    “Bosch is more than cars,” Chief Executive Volkmar Denner said in the statement. He said the company saw “synergies with data-based services for Industry 4.0, smart homes and smart cities” - terms broadly describing the use of technology platforms to find efficiencies everywhere from the factory floor to road traffic management.

    Rival auto supplier Continental (CONG.DE) has also expressed interest in buying a HERE stake.

    A group of investors led by Chinese mapping firm Navinfo (002405.SZ) and internet giant Tencent (0700.HK) in September canceled a previously announced plan to buy 10 percent of HERE, after failing to win U.S. approval.

    Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Richard Balmforth

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.