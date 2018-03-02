Bosch hires 'internet of things' expert from SAP

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Robert Bosch, the world’s biggest automotive supplier, said it has hired an expert in the“internet of things” from business software maker SAP.

FILE PHOTO: The Bosch logo is reflected in a semiconductor wafer in the company manufacturing base in Reutlingen, Germany, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

The so-called“internet of things” refers to embedding computing devices in everyday objects.

Tanja Rueckert will join the company on July 1, and will become president of the Bosch Building Technologies division on Aug. 1, Bosch said on Friday. The division has 9,000 employees and generated sales of 1.9 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in 2017.

Rueckert is currently in charge of SAP’s digital supply chain business. She succeeds Gert van Iperen, who is retiring.