Botswana finds anthrax outbreak after spate of hippo deaths

GABORONE (Reuters) - Anthrax has been detected in dead hippos floating in the Okavango River, officials in Botswana said on Wednesday, after more than 100 of the animals were suspected to have been killed by the disease in neighboring Namibia.

Botswana’s Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism advised people not to touch the dead hippos and to report any sightings of hippo carcasses.

The Okavango Delta is a major tourist attraction in southern Africa, supporting a diverse range of wildlife.

Namibian media reported on Monday that more than 100 hippos had died in the remote Bwabwata National Park, in the northeastern part of the country, with anthrax the suspected cause.

The Okavango River flows through Namibia before entering Botswana. Tourism is important for the economies of both countries.