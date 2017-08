A Cargill logo is pictured on the Provimi Kliba and Protector animal nutrition factory in Lucens, Switzerland, September 22, 2016.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of U.S. food processor Cargill [CARG.UL] agreed to sell a fruit processing plant located in the Sao Paulo state to German food ingredients maker Doehler, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Monday.