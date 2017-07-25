Brazil to reclaim payments made to deceased pensioners: decree

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's government will start to reclaim payments inappropriately made to deceased pensioners and public servants as part of efforts to meet this year's budget target, according to a provisional decree published on Tuesday.

The government expects to reclaim about 600 million reais ($189 million), the Planning Ministry said in a statement.

A government source told Reuters earlier this month that the decree was under consideration.

Brazil currently takes about three months to stop paying salaries and benefits after a pensioner or employee dies. The decree demands banks send that money back to the government; if funds in the accounts are insufficient, the banks must return what is left and notify authorities.

Brazil lost its investment-grade rating in 2015 after missing budget goals for years.

Brazil targets a budget deficit of 139 billion reais this year before interest payments. The deficit in the 12 months through May reached 167.6 billion reais, equivalent to 2.59 percent of gross domestic product.

The country last week increased the amount included in a spending freeze and raised taxes to reinforce its commitment to fiscal discipline amid weak economic growth. Brazil's economy is expected to grow 0.3 percent in 2017 after contracting by more than 3 percent in each of the past two years.