FILE PHOTO: A woman looks on clothes for sale at a street market in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s inflation rate will probably end the year below 3 percent, undershooting the lower bound of the official target range, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said on Monday.

“We are witnessing a very healthy process of economic recovery in Brazil,” Oliveira said at an event.