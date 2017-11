BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Monday that pension reform could be approved in four weeks, but President Michel Temer must renegotiate his relationship with his base in Congress for that to happen.

FILE PHOTO - Brazilian Lower House's President Rodrigo Maia looks on during a meeting with judge Alexandre de Moraes (not pictured), in Brasilia, Brazil October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Pension reform, seen as essential for plugging Brazil’s budget deficit, must at least address the minimum retirement age and changes to the benefits of public servants, Maia told reporters.