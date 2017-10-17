FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Small-scale entrepreneurship picks up pace in Brazil: study
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 17, 2017 / 10:04 AM / in 5 days

Small-scale entrepreneurship picks up pace in Brazil: study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The number of new companies in Brazil grew 5.1 percent in the third quarter from the previous period, as small-scale entrepreneurs begin to make bets on a nascent economic recovery, a study by credit provider Boa Vista SCPC showed on Tuesday.

According to the study, which was conducted using business registration records, the number of companies started in the first nine months of 2017 in Brazil is up 8.2 percent in annual terms.

One-person start-ups led the growth, increasing 13.2 percent year-on-year, while slightly larger companies, known as micro-companies, grew 2.8 percent. New starts among larger companies fell 19.1 percent, indicating that capital expenditure in Latin America’s largest economy is lagging, even as consumer sentiment picks up.

Over half of new companies were in the services sector, the study found. The country’s rural central-west and northern regions registered the most robust new business growth in the first nine months of 2017, while its relatively populated south-east and north-east regions experienced the weakest growth.

Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.