January 31, 2018 / 11:32 AM / a day ago

Brazil's Temer says pension reform bill would restore credit ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Brazil (Reuters) - President Michel Temer said on Wednesday that Brazil would recover its lost credit ratings if his plan to overhaul the costly social security system is passed by Congress.

Temer said in a radio interview he expects congressional approval of a “soft” pension reform bill to be wrapped up by March. The government is still short of votes and its congressional leaders are working on undecided lawmakers ahead of the first vote in the lower chamber in the week of Feb. 19.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
