Brazil government still eyeing pension vote next week: minister
December 13, 2017 / 8:13 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Brazil government still eyeing pension vote next week: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is still working toward holding a lower house vote on its landmark pension overhaul bill next week, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday, contradicting earlier remarks by a senior senator.

Romero Jucá, the government’s leader in the Senate, had earlier said that lower house lawmakers had agreed to delay the vote on the unpopular bill to February, close to next year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Reporting by Laís Martins; writing by Bruno Federowski

