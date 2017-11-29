FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil pension vote faces Dec. 15 deadline in house: government whip
November 29, 2017

Brazil pension vote faces Dec. 15 deadline in house: government whip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The Brazilian government’s chief whip in the lower house of Congress said on Wednesday that a pension reform bill at the center of President Michel Temer’s austerity agenda must be voted on by Dec. 15 or wait until next year.

Lawmaker Aguinaldo Ribeiro told reporters the chamber will be busy dealing with the 2018 budget in the week before it adjourns on Dec. 22. Ribeiro said passing the pension bill will be harder if left until 2018, an election year.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Jonathan Oatis

