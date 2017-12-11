FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's house speaker working to ensure pension reform vote next week
December 11, 2017 / 1:49 PM / a day ago

Brazil's house speaker working to ensure pension reform vote next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house speaker on Monday said he is personally working to ensure a plan to streamline the social security system is voted on this year but acknowledged that it may be hard to do so.

The government agreed with lawmakers to schedule a Dec. 18 deadline for a vote on the pension reform plan, the week before the Christmas recess. Still, it could delay a vote if it fails to gather enough support to pass the unpopular bill, edging dangerously close to next year’s elections.

Reporting by Natalia Scalzaretto; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Alden Bentley

