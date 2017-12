BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s planning minister on Monday acknowledged the possibility of delaying a key vote on a bill cutting social security spending to 2018 but said its approval would be difficult then, an election year.

FILE PHOTO - Brazil's Planning Minister Dyogo Henrique de Oliveira gestures during a news conference in Brasilia, Brazil June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Speaking at an event in Brasília, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said lawmakers must pass the unpopular bill, which curtails the costly pension system, or risk endangering the nation’s fiscal situation.