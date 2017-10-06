Bank of England's Carney to stay on as FSB chair for an extra year

The Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, speaks at the Bank of England conference 'Independence 20 Years On' at the Fishmonger's Hall in London, Britain September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has agreed to stay on as chair of the Financial Stability Board (FSB) for an extra year, the Swiss-based coordinator of global financial regulation said on Friday.

“FSB members asked the FSB Chair, whose second term would come to an end on 4 November 2017, to serve for a further period until 1 December 2018,” the FSB said in a statement.

Carney has chaired the FSB since 2011. He is due to step down as Bank of England chief in June 2019.