No huge differences at BoE about path for rates: McCafferty

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Ian McCafferty said on Wednesday there were no big differences among top officials at the central bank about the path for interest rates.
“I don’t think there have been huge differences in terms of the trajectory for rates on the (Monetary Policy) Commmittee,” McCafferty told LBC radio. “It’s purely a question of how much evidence one needs before one changes one’s mind.”
The BoE’s nine rate-setters voted 7-2 last week to raise interest rates for the first time since 2007 and said they expected only “very gradual” rate rises ahead.
