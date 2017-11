LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is setting aside 3 billion pounds ($3.97 billion) for Brexit preparations in addition to funds allocated previously, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday during his budget speech to parliament.

Britain's Finance Secretary Philip Hammond leaves Downing Street on his way to deliver his budget statement to parliament, London, Britain, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“We have already invested almost 700 million pounds in Brexit preparations ... and today I am setting aside over the next two years another 3 billion,” he said.