UK finance minister Hammond says to focus on productivity
October 25, 2017 / 9:04 AM / in 20 hours

UK finance minister Hammond says to focus on productivity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said he would continue to focus on boosting Britain’s economic productivity, after official figures showed the economy grew a faster-than-expected 0.4 percent in the three months to September.

Britain's Finance Minister Philip Hammond leaves 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, October 24 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

“We have a successful and resilient economy which is supporting a record number of people in employment,” Hammond said in a statement.

“My focus now, and going into the budget, is on boosting productivity so that we can deliver higher-wage jobs and a better standard of living for people across the country,” he added.

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Estelle Shirbon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
