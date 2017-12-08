FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit tycoon Banks says May has betrayed Britain
December 8, 2017 / 11:01 AM / Updated a day ago

Brexit tycoon Banks says May has betrayed Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Arron Banks, a tycoon who backed leaving the European Union, accused Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday of betraying the country with her Brexit divorce bill and urged her party to trigger a leadership contest to replace her.

FILE PHOTO: British businessman Arron Banks, who has funded the Leave.EU campaign, is seen during the opening day of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) annual conference at Doncaster Racecourse in Doncaster, northern Britain September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

”Under Theresa May, we are leaving the European Union in name only,“ he said in a statement. ”If anyone in the Conservative Party has any integrity or sense of duty left, we call on them now to save Brexit by triggering a leadership contest.

“Theresa May has betrayed the country and the 17.4 million Leave voters.”

May struck a divorce deal with the EU earlier on Friday to move the Brexit talks on to talk about trade.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

