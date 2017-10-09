UK PM May: We will not revoke Article 50 EU exit process

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not revoke the ‘Article 50’ legal process which started a two-year Brexit negotiating period, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

“The government made clear that we have no intention of revoking that, we will be delivering on the vote of the British people,” May told parliament.

Asked if the government had taken legal advice on whether it was possible to reverse the process of Britain’s departure from the European Union by revoking Article 50, May said it was government policy not to comment on the legal advice it receives.