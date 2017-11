BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said there was still work to be done when asked about talks with London on its withdrawal from the bloc.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds a speech at the Berlin Security Conference on European Security and Defence in Berlin, Germany, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“We are not there yet,” Barnier said before giving a speech on Brexit in Berlin.