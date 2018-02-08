FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 5:40 PM / a day ago

British PM May's government has not yet finalised its Brexit strategy: Davis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British ministers still have not finalised an approach to Brexit after discussions led by Prime Minister Theresa May on the government’s strategy this week, Brexit minister David Davis said on Thursday.

“The atmosphere is very constructive... There’s still progress to be made, but there’s a great deal of progress been made,” Davis said in a transcript of an interview released by his department, when asked whether there was agreement between the senior government members on Britain’s strategy.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

