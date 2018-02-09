FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 11:03 AM / a day ago

Ford of Europe applies for German banking license amid Brexit uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Ford of Europe said it has applied for a German banking license in case the carmaker’s British bank is no longer allowed to offer services on a pan-European basis after Britain leaves the European Union.

“The reason that Ford Credit Europe has submitted an application for a German banking license is to ensure it is able to provide ongoing support for Ford dealers and customers post-Brexit,” a company spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

The license application was first reported by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper on Thursday.

Reporting by Edward Taylor and Chris Steitz; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
