UK's Hammond confident London will remain global financial center: CNBC

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Monday he was confident London would remain a global financial center after Brexit, and that most international banks were planning to keep the vast majority of their London-based staff.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, leaves Downing Street in central London, Britain October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“EU business is only a fraction of London’s total business, and we’re very confident that the UK, London, will remain a global financial center,” Hammond said in an interview with CNBC during a visit to the United States.