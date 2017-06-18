FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2017 / 9:21 AM / 2 months ago

Britain needs a seamless Brexit customs transition: Hammond says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond speaks on the Andrew Marr show in London, June 18, 2017. Jeff Overs/BBC handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain needs a seamless Brexit transition to support jobs and investment by ensuring a new customs arrangement with the European Union that avoids bureaucratic delays to trade, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday.

Hammond said Brexit means that Britain will leave the EU's single market and the bloc's customs union, but that he wanted an exit that would support jobs and investment.

"When I talk about a Brexit that supports British jobs, British investment and British business I mean a Brexit that avoids those cliff edges," Hammond said in an interview with BBC television.

He said such a Brexit would mean "that we segue seamlessly from the customs union that we are in at the moment to a new arrangement in the future that will continue to allow British goods to flow not just without tariffs, because actually tariffs are a relatively small part of the problem, it is without delays and bureaucracy."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by William Schomberg

