EU leaders agreed 'good progress' made in Brexit talks: Britain's May
November 17, 2017 / 3:34 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

EU leaders agreed 'good progress' made in Brexit talks: Britain's May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOTHENBURG (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she and fellow EU leaders agreed that Brexit divorce talks had made “good progress”, but that more work was needed to allow the start of negotiations on a future trading relationship.

“We’ve agreed that good progress has been made. More does need to be done. But we’re clear, and I‘m clear, that what we need to do is move forward together and that is how we can ensure that we are going to get the best deal for the United Kingdom and the European Union,” May told reporters after a meeting of EU leaders in Gothenburg, Sweden.

She said both sides still needed to move together to the point where “sufficient progress” had been made on divorce issues to allow negotiations to begin on Britain’s future trading relationship with the bloc.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Elizabeth Piper

