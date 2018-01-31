FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Myanmar
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Business News
January 31, 2018 / 10:36 AM / 2 days ago

Morgan Stanley to decide on Brexit staff moves early this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) will make decisions on redeploying staff to its chosen locations of Frankfurt, Paris and Dublin as a result of Brexit very early this year, its president said on Wednesday.

    “We’ll be making decisions very early this year. What the politicians don’t understand is these are people,” Colm Kelleher told a conference in Dublin, in reference to Britain’s planned exit from the European Union in March 2019.

    Asked if the bank would need to know by the end of March the terms of the transition agreement that will ease Britain out of the bloc, Kelleher said that was “pretty fair” and that the size of any moves would depend on the shape of the Brexit deal.

    Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries. Editing by Jane Merriman

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.