FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway PM hopes Britain will stay close to EU single market after Brexit
Sections
Featured
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
North Korea
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Myanmar
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Inside the growing backlash against China
Commentary
Inside the growing backlash against China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 9, 2018 / 12:31 PM / a day ago

Norway PM hopes Britain will stay close to EU single market after Brexit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Tuesday she hoped Brexit would tie Britain “as close as possible” to the single European market to which non-EU member Norway belongs.

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg attends the One Planet Summit at the Seine Musicale center in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

She said Norway was ready to negotiate in any policy areas that were left outside an eventual agreement between the EU and Britain.

“Of course we hope for Brexit that connects the British ... as close as possible to the single market. That will be the easiest way to work together in the future,” Solberg told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference.

“If not we are prepared to negotiate in all of the areas. We feel we have a good cooperation both with Britain and the EU,” she added.

Norway is western Europe’s top producer of oil and gas, and has an intricate network of pipes for transporting its natural gas to Britain, Germany and other European nations, but Brexit was unlikely to affect energy exports, Solberg said.

“I don’t think it affects the energy sector for the cooperation in the our gas trade,” she added.

Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.