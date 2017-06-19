FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Mood on first day of Brexit talks was 'incredibly positive': UK source
#Business News
June 19, 2017

Mood on first day of Brexit talks was 'incredibly positive': UK source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The mood was "incredibly positive" on the first day of Brexit talks between Britain and the European Union and both sides acknowledged it was time to move quickly, a British source said on Tuesday.

"The mood of that room was incredibly positive," the source said.

"I think it was recognition by all sides that the clock is ticking and we do really need to push on with this now and start to make positive strides toward getting a deal that is in both sides' interests."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Alastair Macdonald, Gabriela Baczynska

