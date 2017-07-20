UK's Fox says important to steer U.S. away from protectionism

GENEVA (Reuters) - Britain is looking at all bilateral tools for increasing trade ties with the United States, but it also wants to steer Washington from a trade policy that is too protectionist, British trade minister Liam Fox said on Thursday.

"It's very important that we keep the United States oriented toward an open free trading approach because it is the world's biggest economy and what happens there will affect everybody else," Fox told an audience of diplomats and academics in Geneva.

"So I think directing the debate away from some of the protectionist noises into a free market rules-based debate is a very important discussion for us to have."