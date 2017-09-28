EU's Verhofstadt says assumes a Brexit deal can be done with Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - The lead Brexit negotiator for the European Parliament, Guy Verhofstadt, said on Thursday that a Brexit withdrawal agreement could be reached with Britain.

“That’s the assumption that I have and it is towards that that we work,” Verhofstadt said after a speech to students at the London School of Economics.

“And that a withdrawal agreement be done in March 2019 means that there has to be an agreement in fact in October or November because then the agreement will go to the European Parliament and we need four or five months,” he said.