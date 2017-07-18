Inflation gives Bank of England a summer reprieve

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee may have just been given the summer off. An unexpected drop in UK inflation in June could grant rate-setters more time to decide whether to raise interest rates for the first time in a decade.

The index of consumer prices rose 2.6 percent in June compared with a year ago, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday. Though that’s still well above the central bank’s 2 percent target, it’s below the 2.9 percent increase in May. It’s also in line with the central bank’s expectations of a temporary spike in prices caused by the pound’s decline after the 2016 Brexit referendum. Meanwhile, slightly lower inflation eases the pressure on the UK government to relax its cap on public sector wages, which cannot rise by more than 1 percent a year.

The BoE still faces a difficult balancing act. Unemployment is at its lowest level in four decades. Economic growth and business confidence have held up. At the same time, though, real disposable income has fallen for three straight quarters and the portion of disposable income that households save is at an all-time low. Consumption has been propped up by a rise in consumer borrowing – itself fuelled by low rates – that the BoE fears brings growing financial risks.

Brexit further complicates the picture. The sharp slowdown in growth expected to follow June 2016’s referendum has not materialised. Even so, Britain’s departure from the European Union promises to be messy. Businesses are already making preparations to shift: U.S. bank Citigroup is this week expected to pick Frankfurt as its EU base, two sources told Reuters on Monday. A slowdown in investment might prompt the BoE to delay a rate hike.

One month’s data would not normally be sufficient to sway the decision. But the committee is finely balanced: three of its members voted to hike rates in June, and BoE Chief Economist Andy Haldane later admitted he had considered joining them. Weaker inflation gives policymakers another reason to sit on their hands on August 3. The long-awaited normalization of monetary policy may have to wait a bit longer.